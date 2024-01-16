Online bingo is helping the pastime to spread across South America

Prior to the turn of the millennium, bingo wasn’t a major pastime across South America. You could find games in certain places, but it certainly wasn’t mainstream. While the game blew up in the USA and the UK, it never really spread around this continent in the same way.

That’s starting to change, though, with online bingo having made the game more accessible than ever. With new-fangled offerings helping to introduce players to bingo in interesting ways, South America could be set for a bingo boom over the next decade.

Slingo Games Forging a Link Between Slots and Bingo

Aside from bringing bingo to the masses, online bingo sites have also introduced new ways to play the game so it appeals to a wider demographic. Slingo games are growing in popularity, and these act as a gateway to bingo for people who are more used to playing slots. Rainbow Riches Slingo is one of the best-known options on the market, and it’s an adaptation of the famous Irish-themed slot game. It involves slightly different gameplay, though, as the aim of the game is to eliminate numbers from a bingo card.

Slingo combines the best elements of slots and bingo and gives players a new way to enjoy the two classic games. It comes in a vast range of themes, meaning that there is something for everyone. There are history-based offerings like Slingo Cleopatra, animal games such as Slingo Shark Week, and Christmas-inspired titles like Slingo Bells.

South American players may be interested in Slingo Inca Trail, inspired by the legendary Inca Empire that spanned various countries including Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia, and Chile. After getting an introduction from Slingo games, many players go on to see what all the fuss is about with bingo itself. This is likely to help the game’s popularity to skyrocket in the years ahead.

Virtual Reality Worlds Could Lead to More Bingo Opportunities

The growth of bingo across South America has been steady in the internet age, but now it could be set to spike further thanks to upcoming tech trends. Virtual reality is on the way, with projections suggesting it could be worth $441 billion by 2030. At that point, there’s a strong chance that a lot of people will be venturing into online metaverses where they can do everything from socialize to consume entertainment.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty about what people will do in their free time in the metaverse, but there’s a strong chance that bingo could be one of the leading options. Even though the game’s more popular in an online setting than ever, its roots as a social activity are still famous. VR could offer developers a way to bring back that social aspect in a metaverse setting, which could lead many more South Americans to get into it.

Bingo may have once been a typically European pastime, but now it’s becoming a global one. Interest in the game across South America is growing, and upcoming technology will help it spread even more.