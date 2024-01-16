Pilot working to extinguish a fire in Chile died after crashing on a highway

16th Tuesday, January 2024 - 15:03 UTC Full article

Initial reports suggest that the pilot lost control of the aircraft, “colliding with power lines,” and crashed onto the highway near the city of Talca

A Spanish pilot lost his life on Monday when the firefighting plane he was operating crashed in the central Maule region, as reported by the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf) of Chile.

Christian Little, the executive director of Conaf, expressed, “He was the Chief Pilot in Spain and had a lot of experience.”

FATAL ACCIDENTE EN TALCA: AVIÓN CAE SOBRE CARRETERA Y MUERE PILOTO.

Las imágenes son elocuentes y muestran que la aeronave casi impactó a camión al pasar a metros del suelo, derribando cables del tenido en su caída. pic.twitter.com/fWvqjOFU7u — Confederación Nacional Dueños De Camiones De Chile (@CNDCCHILE) January 15, 2024

Initial reports suggest that the pilot lost control of the aircraft, “colliding with power lines,” and crashed onto the highway near the city of Talca, approximately 250 kilometers south of the capital, Santiago de Chile. The crash involved two vehicles, causing injuries of varying severity to four individuals, according to EFE news agency.

The late aviator was identified as Fernando Solans Robles, a 58-year-old pilot, as detailed by the local newspaper La Tercera.

Cristina Bravo, the regional governor of Maule, expressed condolences for the accident and extended sympathies to the pilot's family. She also urged vigilance in preventing forest fires, stating, “Today we have lost the life of a pilot who was working for Conaf and was assisting us in the firefight against forest fires.”