Argentina and UK explore economic ties and Falklands resolution in Davos meeting

Argentine President Javier Milei and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron met at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, signalling a commitment to enhance bilateral trade relations and address the dispute over the Falkland/Malvinas Islands. Both nations engaged in a conflict over this territory in 1982, when Argentina invaded the South Atlantic islands. Since then, the South American country has maintained its claim to sovereignty.
Describing the meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as “excellent and very cordial,” President Milei shared, “We discussed how to streamline bilateral trade, promote British investments in Argentina, and included the Falkland Islands as a point on an agenda with the Foreign Ministry to advance solutions on the issue.”
The meeting lasted 20 minutes, and the President was joined by the Chancellor Diana Mondino and the Secretary General of the Presidency and sister of the head of state, Karina Milei.
While acknowledging that in-depth progress wasn't achieved, Milei highlighted, “We've set it as a point on an agenda where our Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino, and Minister Cameron will work towards finding a solution to the Falklands issue.”
In an interview with Infobae, President Milei mentioned that the discussions didn't delve deeply into the Falklands matter, but they framed it as an agenda item. He expressed a perspective on resolving it through a Hong Kong model with China and England.
There is much that the UK and Argentina can achieve by working together.— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) January 17, 2024
I met President @JMilei to discuss building cooperation on trade and combatting global threats.
I wished him well in his attempts to bring Argentina back to economic growth. pic.twitter.com/oSmLb48sru
David Cameron, the British Foreign Secretary, shared a message about the meeting: “There is much that the UK and Argentina can achieve by working together. I met with President Javier Milei to discuss building cooperation on trade and combatting global threats. I wished him well in his attempts to bring Argentina back to economic growth,” he posted on X (Twitter).
During his run for the presidency, Milei had said that Argentina should not renounce its claim to sovereignty over the Falklands/Malvinas, but added that in an eventual agreement with London, “the position of the people living in the islands cannot be ignored”.
These expressions were in line with the statements made by his then advisor on international affairs and now Chancellor Diana Mondino, who stated that the inhabitants of the Islands (kelpers) must be able to “decide their own destiny” and “no decision can be imposed on other people”.
These statements were rejected by politicians of different forces and Argentine ex-combatants of the 1982 war in which the South American country was defeated by the United Kingdom.
”A political sector that does not hide its admiration for Margaret Thatcher (British Prime Minister during the war conflict) speaks of respecting the rights of the islanders introduced in our Malvinas territory in line with the wishes of the British government”, warned in a statement the Confederation of Malvinas Combatants of the Argentine Republic.
Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Argentine President Javier Milei met for the first time at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 17 January.
From:
Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and The Rt Hon Lord Cameron
Published
17 January 2024
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said:
The Foreign Secretary met the President of Argentina Javier Milei at the World Economic Forum in Davos today [17 January 2024]. It was a warm and cordial meeting, setting out mutual support for a more constructive relationship between the UK and Argentina.
The Foreign Secretary and President Milei discussed how to enhance UK-Argentina relations through greater cooperation on areas of mutual interest including trade, education, culture and enhancing people to people links.
On the Falkland Islands, the Foreign Secretary and President Milei said they would agree to disagree, and do so politely. The UK position and ongoing support for the Falkland Islanders’ right to self-determination remains unchanged.
