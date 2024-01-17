Paraguay with positive trade balance and good news from Israel

17th Wednesday, January 2024 - 10:49 UTC Full article

Israeli health authorities have authorized the shipment of bone-in beef from Paraguay, which is considered a historic event for the country and the sanitary conditions of its national herd.

Land locked and Mercosur member Paraguay exports reached US$ 17,3 billion in 2023, according to the country's Central Bank International Trade Report. This represents a 24,8% increase in US dollars over a similar period a year before. The success is attributed to larger shipments of soybeans, rice and soy flour.

Of the 17bn plus US$ sales, US$ 11,9bn, or 68,7% of the total were commodities and goods exports, an increase of 19,5% over the twelve months of 2022.

Other exports, mainly from industrial goods as inputs for the Brazilian industry totaled US$ 4,3bn with a 41% jump, and under the maquila regime US$ 1bn.

Total imports by December 2023, on the other hand amounted to US$ 15,7bn, a 3% increase over the same period a year before.

Finally the foreign trade balance in the last month of 2023 recorded a surplus of USD 1,631.6 million for the whole year.

In related news, Israeli health authorities have authorized the shipment of bone-in beef from Paraguay, which is considered a historic event for the country and the sanitary conditions of its national herd.

The National Service of Quality and Animal Health (Senacsa) reported that it received a note from the Veterinary Service and Animal Health (IVSAH) of the State of Israel, communicating that, based on its evaluation and the certification of Paraguay as a country free of foot-and-mouth disease with vaccination by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), it authorizes the import of bone-in beef from Paraguay.

This authorization by Israel represents a historic event for the country, as it implies the full recognition of the sanitary status, Senacsa highlighted in a statement released for the Sunday media edition. At the same time, it represents an excellent opportunity to expand export possibilities to other markets given the reports from Israel and the OIE.

Paraguayan Vice-president underlined the success in social networks. “The opening of the Israeli market for bone-in-beef from Paraguay is a momentous event for our farming and meat industries. We will continue working with the livestock sector to conquer more markets,” said Pedro Alliana.