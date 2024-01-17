“Remigration,” an EU and German 'non word' applied to promote extreme right wing policies against migration

“The new right's use of the word aims to achieve cultural hegemony and ethnic homogeneity”.

Germany has increased its vocabulary of “non words”, with the term “remigration”, quite extensive to the rest of the European Union combating illegal migration. However a jury of linguists in Marburg in Hessen, argue the term is being used as a “euphemistic cover vocabulary” by extreme right wing parties.

In other words the alternative term for forced repatriation was being used in demands to expel people with a background of migration. The word was not the problem in itself, according to the jury, but the way it was being employed to promote far right policies.

Actually the value-neutral technical term “remigration” comes from social science.

“The new right's use of the word aims to achieve cultural hegemony and ethnic homogeneity. What is demanded by the use of the word violates the basic freedom and civil rights of people with a migration background,” said a jury of linguistic experts.

Likewise another word causing surprise is “Sozialklimbim” (social fuss), which arose in discussions about social security and child benefits.

The jury said the word was “classic discriminatory rhetoric” to denigrate social benefits that ensure a life of dignity as useless accessories or pointless fuss.

In third place was Heizungs-Stasi (heating Stasi), referring to the former East German secret police who were known for their intrusion into individuals' lives for ostensibly ideological purposes.

The jury said the word was used as propaganda against climate protection measures espoused by environmentalists, including members of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition with the Greens. At the same time, the panel said, the use of the word was disrespectful to the victims of East German state security.