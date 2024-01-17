Uruguay's ROU 4 General Artigas sets sail on Antarctic campaign

17th Wednesday, January 2024 - 10:16 UTC Full article

The German-built Artigas is bringing key supplies to Uruguayan bases through Operation “ANTARKOS”

The Uruguayan Navy's logistic ship ROU 4 General Artigas set sail this week from Montevideo to bring supplies to the South American country's Antarctica deployments as per this summer's campaign.

The German-built Artigas and her crew of 128 were carrying 40 tons of cargo, including an auxiliary ship and a water treatment plant for the Artigas base.

This unit, dating back to the 1960s, underwent refitting worth US$ 6.5 million in 2022 at the Navy Dock - Cerro (SCRA), with the replacement of the old Maybach diesel engines with new CAT 3516c engines.

With a displacement of 3,984 tons, the ROU Artigas is a logistic supply ship of the Lüneburg class which joined the Uruguayan Navy in 2004. Launched in 1966, she served with the German Navy until 2003 as the Freiburg (A 1413).

The ship was converted between 1981 and 1984 for logistics purposes with a deck to operate helicopters with so-called vertrep capabilities. The vessel features a helicopter hangar and new articulated cranes.

Operation “ANTARKOS” consists of logistic support to the Antarctic Scientific Base “Artigas” and the Antarctic Scientific Station Ruperto Elichiribehety, where the Artigas will deliver fuel and other supplies “for the continuity of the National Antarctic Program,” the Uruguayan Navy explained. In addition, oceanographic and meteorological observation tasks will be performed.

According to the Navy's press release, the maritime environment allows the transport of materials that, due to their quantity, volume, or weight, make their displacement possible. Such is the case of fuel, which is necessary both for the generation of electricity and for the operation of the vehicles at the base.

In a separate development, the Uruguayan Navy has deployed some 184 sailors along the country's beaches as part of the Safe Summer program undertaken through the National Coast Guard, said Navy Public Relations liaison Alejandro Pérez. The program provides recommendations to tourists and those who practice nautical sports. The officers can provide an early warning of situations related to coexistence, Pérez explained.

Some 50 beach sailors are based in Montevideo, while the others are distributed in other parts of the country.