Sierra Leone Ministerial Delegation expected this week in the Falklands

18th Thursday, January 2024 - 10:13 UTC Full article

Members of the Sierra Leone delegation headed by Minister Dugba which will address fisheries and cooperation issues

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly is pleased to announce the upcoming visit of a delegation from the Sierra Leone Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources from the 18th to 23rd of January. Led by Mrs. Princess Dugba, the current Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, the delegation aims to explore potential avenues for collaboration and cooperation between Sierra Leone and the Falkland Islands in various critical areas of fisheries management and marine resources.

The objectives of the visit for the Sierra Leone delegation include strengthening the capacity of their Ministry, with a focus on revenue maximization and efficient, sustainable fishery management; enhancing Sierra Leone indigenous fishing methods through improvements in infrastructure and equipment for artisanal fishing in an environmentally sustainable way; and collaboration on strategies for the reduction of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

There are also hopes of exploring opportunities to attract investors in the Fisheries and Marine resources sector in Sierra Leone, and exploration of assistance in acquiring certification for the export of Falkland Islands fisheries products to Sierra Leone.

The Sierra Leone delegation consists of Mrs. Princess Dugba, Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, who brings with her over two decades of experience in the health sector, including extensive work in the United Kingdom. Her dedication to effective, equitable, and affordable healthcare services aligns with her commitment to enhancing fisheries management in Sierra Leone.

Accompanying Minister Dugba is Elizabeth Hawa Ellie, the Permanent Secretary and Principal Adviser to the Minister; and Mr. Joseph C J Mamie, Head of Competent Authority and Fish Quality Assurance Division.

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly looks forward to engaging in fruitful discussions with the Sierra Leone delegation, exploring opportunities for mutual learning and cooperation in the vital areas of fisheries and marine resources.