South Georgia flag flies in London to celebrate Possession Day

18th Thursday, January 2024 - 10:40 UTC Full article

South Georgia flag proudly flies over King Charles Street

This Wednesday 17 January, the flag of UK Overseas Territory South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands proudly flew over King Charles Street in London to celebrate South Georgia Possession Day. English explorer captain James Cook aboard HMS Resolution named the Island 'Isle of Georgia' in honor of the then Monarch, King George III of Great Britain and Ireland.

In the bay where Cook landed in 1775, he flew the flag and named the bay 'Possession Bay'. Besides the first landing, Cook also made the first survey and mapping of South Georgia. However he was somewhat discouraged by the thick ice cover, lack of vegetation and steep mountains

On the occasion #SouthGeorgia@GovSGSSI recalled the date and sent a happy #PossessionDay celebration to Falklands friends and neighbors. Alison Blake, FCDO, Falkland Islands governor is also Commissioner of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands.