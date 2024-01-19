After Cameron-Milei meeting, “Falkland Islanders' right to self-determination remains unchanged”

A meeting on Wednesday, in the framework of the Davos' World Economic Forum (WEF), between Foreign Secretary David Cameron with the President of Argentina Javier Milei and Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, was described by a Foreign Office spokesperson as “warm and cordial, setting out mutual support for a more constructive relationship between the UK and Argentina”.
The Foreign Secretary and President Milei discussed how to enhance UK-Argentina relations through greater cooperation on areas of mutual interest including trade, education, culture and enhancing people to people links.
“On the Falkland Islands, the Foreign Secretary and President Milei said they would agree to disagree, and do so politely. The UK position and ongoing support for the Falkland Islanders’ right to self-determination remains unchanged,” the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile in the Falkland Islands, Harriet Mathews Director General, Africa and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) last Monday was entertained at a reception at Government House in Stanley.
Minister Mathews, who has been visiting the Islands and meeting local officials and elected members of the Legislative Assembly, said that it had been made clear to her that the Falkland Islands and “your rights were a priority”. Something that Lord Cameron had also made that clear too, “but when I’m going home it feels personal”
Bras, there is no conflict between the UK and South America, all there is is a few thousand fanatical Argentines who want a land that they have never owned, the UK is good friends with all South America, with the exception of the crazy Argie Peronists and the lunatic Venezuelan government, both who have destroyed their once prosperous countries,Posted 7 hours ago +1
24 hours out of date with this story Merco, nothing will change until the Falkland Islanders want it to, and that will be when they become an independent nation,Posted 8 hours ago 0
I, personally, would welcome the independence of the Islands. It would be a small country like many others in the world.Posted 7 hours ago 0
I believe that the independence of the Islands would put an end to the eternal conflict between the United Kingdom and South America.