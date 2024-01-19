Foreign Ministers of Brazil and China holding key talks

Wang Yi and Vieira are to meet again Friday

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting in Brasilia on Thursday with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's special advisor Celso Amorim to discuss trade and cooperation between the two countries, it was reported. Wang Yi and Vieira are to meet again Friday for the signing of a series of agreements after which they will be issuing a joint statement to the press, it was also explained.

According to the Itamaraty Palace, both ministers “will co-chair the IV Meeting of the Brazil-China Global Strategic Dialogue, in which bilateral, multilateral and regional issues will be addressed.”

They will also hold talks on issues promoted by Brazil as temporary president of the G20 and those related to the transformation of global governance, and bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, science, technology, and innovation.

China is Brazil's largest trading partner since 2009 in addition to its key role regarding foreign investment in the South American country. Last year, trade between the two nations reached a record US$ 157.5 billion, with Brazilian exports worth US$ 104.3 billion and US$ 53.2 billion worth of imports. Brazil's US$ 51.1 billion trade surplus with China in 2023 accounted for 52% of the country's total profits from sales abroad.