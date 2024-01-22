Argentina: Kirchnerite leader foresees end of Milei's rule by around Easter

A high-profile former Kirchnerite official Sunday posted a video on social media calling on his comrades to be patient and to make sure they did not run out of popcorn to watch it fall by Easter Week. Although former Media Secretary Enrique Pepe Albistur never mentioned President Javier Milei's government, it seemed obvious to local media that the current is believed that Albistur had in mind the current Libertarian administration when he said that “we don't know if it falls in March or in April.”

Showing a bare torso as if broadcasting from the exclusive beach resort of Cariló, the husband of former Social Development Minister Victoria Tolosa Paz stressed: “As I told you, comrades, it is time for calm, reflection, and above all popcorn. Let's not run out of popcorn. It is Easter, we do not know if it falls in March or in April,” he said while holding a large bucket of the product.

Albistur's video went viral in a few minutes and has been taken as a response to an attack he suffered from two women while dining with his wife in Cariló. His mentioning Easter brought back memories of the 1987 uprising by a military group led by then Lt. Col. Aldo Rico, who wanted an end to the prosecution of every officer presumably involved in the so-called dirty war against leftwing guerrillas during the 1976-1983 military dictatorship. March 24 is also a key date because, on that day in 1976, the democratically-elected government of María Estela Martínez de Perón was overthrown.

Former President Alberto Fernández used to live in an apartment owned by Albistur when he won the 2019 elections.

The two women attacking the Albisturs were presumed to be the girlfriend and mother-in-law of Ferro Carril Oeste's footballer Felipe Di Lena, who published a long and confusing statement on social networks. Ferro Carril Oeste is a traditional Buenos Aires football club now playing in the Argentine National Championship, the league behind the country's top competition.