Buenos Aires: Two young men stole a police car, drove 30 blocks and filmed the sequence

The two young individuals were identified and charged

Over the weekend, a video went viral depicting two young individuals at the wheel of a police car belonging to the Municipal Security Secretariat in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Vicente López. The incident occurred in the early morning, with the individuals seen holding alcoholic beverages.

Local police officers had arrived at a bar in response to a disturbance report when they realized their police car was missing from where it had been parked, according to sources reported by Infobae.

In the video, the two young individuals are seen inside the stolen car, with one of them holding two plastic cups of beer. The conversation inside the vehicle was also captured by the phone's microphone.

“Let's call it quits, buddy, let's get out right now,” the passenger tries to persuade the driver. However, the young driver refuses, saying, “We can do a couple more.” They laugh, commenting on the beers. “Don't roll down the window here, dude,” one of them observes. “Enough, leave it here.” After a playful insult for their “mischief,” they abandon the car behind another vehicle and in front of a “no parking” sign. “What's the matter? Didn't you see I handle this?” jokes the driver as they walk away from the police car, located at Avenida Santa Fe and Belisario Roldán, in front of the San Isidro Racecourse.

Municipal sources informed that the security force vehicles are equipped with internal cameras. Consequently, the two young individuals were identified and charged with “theft.”

The municipality emphasized that the cars are armored, and engaging in a high-speed chase could lead to a loss of control and a more significant tragedy. They cited the internal surveillance system, GPS, and avenue cameras as sufficient to track the stolen vehicle without the need for a pursuit.

A similar incident occurred a month ago in General Cabrera, Córdoba, when three young individuals stole a police car and overturned it by the side of the road. The episode stemmed from a previous arrest related to a brawl.

“It was a sort of retaliation. Since their friends were in custody for a fight that happened hours earlier, instead of attacking the police station, they broke in and stole a police car,” explained judicial sources in conversation with La Voz.