DeSantis drops White House bid, Trump virtually assured of Republican candidacy

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Sunday he was dropping his bid to the White House, which would virtually guarantee former President Donald Trump to win the Republican primaries. DeSantis also announced he would be supporting the former head of state's return to power. However, Trump still needs to beat his former Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley to secure his nomination.
Among his reasons for stepping down, DeSantis claimed he had “no clear path to victory” ahead of him two days to go before the decisive New Hampshire primary. He also said it was clear after Iowa that most Republican voters had decided to give Trump another chance and insisted that besides his personal “disagreements” with Trump, his former mentor was still a much better choice than incumbent President Joseph Biden. In the Iowa primaries on Jan. 15, De Santis came in second way behind Trump and barely ahead of Haley. Polls put him in third place for Tuesday's New Hampshire round.
“Winston Churchill once remarked — Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts,” DeSantis said. “Thank you, and God bless.” However, the International Churchill Society said the alleged quote did not belong to the Conservative leader, although it is commonly attributed to him, appearing in motivational writings everywhere. The quote appears to be compiled from two separate quotes, in which he did say that “No one can guarantee success in war, but only deserve it,” and “Success always demands a greater effort.”
Citations aside, DeSantis explained that Trump “has my backing because we cannot go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear.” He also lashed out at Haley, whom he regarded as a symbol of cessions to progressive ideology.
An absolute disgrace!! One would believe that a country like the USA could present something more acceptable, less corrupt and generally less despicable than DP who is facing an extensive number of lawsuits and is what we all know he is...............a first class........ only interested in matters interested and related to himself...............and him alone. Hopefully he will not win even in the event of being nominated as the Republican Party candidate. Quite frankly don't see the Democratic Party offering any great solutions, either. Or does Joe Biden believe himself to be eternal. ?? One candidate worse than the other in which ever order you wish to place them.Posted 5 hours ago 0
“Wait and see” is the name of the game.............
“what we all know”Posted 1 hour ago 0
All of us know this, that is a fact.
Tell us who you think would be a good next president of the USA.