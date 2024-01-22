José “Pepe” Mujica criticizes Milei's fanaticism, fears an authoritarian shift in Argentina

“I hope Argentina rebounds, but I fear that these policies may lead to an authoritarian government,” Mujica said.

In a press conference on Sunday, former Uruguayan President José Mujica shared his thoughts on the policies of Argentine President Javier Milei since taking office on December 10.

“I don't expect anything good for now because Mr. Milei gives the impression of being a fanatic,” Mujica said, adding, “Besides, talking to the dog on the other side...”

When asked about coexisting with Argentina, the leftist leader replied, “We have to coexist because countries don't move.”

“I hope Argentina rebounds, but I fear that these policies may lead to an authoritarian government because afterward, the Argentine will inevitably buck, and I don't know what they will do next,” he asserted.

Mujica acknowledged the flaws within Mercosur but emphasized the need to find alternatives without abandoning existing ties. “The dilemma we face is finding another vine to swing on but not letting go of the one we have,” he explained, mentioning Brazil as a potential option.

“It's the only place where we are selling value-added [products],” Mujica added.