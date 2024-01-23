Argentina: Daughter of minister's bodyguard killed during robbery

Umma was 9 years old

Nine-year-old Umma, the daughter of an Argentine Federal Police (PFA) officer who serves on Security Minister Patricia Bullrich's bodyguard team, died Monday from a bullet wound to her head when the family was robbed at gunpoint, it was reported in Buenos Aires.

“We are going to find them and we are going to make them pay for the life they took and for the family they destroyed,” President Javier Milei said Monday afternoon once the girl's death was confirmed. She had been rushed to a hospital where physicians were unable to save her life.

PFA Officer Eduardo Aguilera was on his day off when he left his home with his wife -also a PFA officer- and little Umma. At around 8.40 am they were intercepted in Lomas de Zamora, a town in the province of Buenos Aires outside the country's capital, by four armed robbers who wanted the car. Aguilera reportedly pulled out his gun and a firefight ensued. Umma was hit in her head and in one of her hands. The assailants escaped. Umma died at around 3 pm.

After that, Milei wrote on social media that “Umma was 9 years old and was cowardly murdered. I send my most sincere condolences to her parents, María Eugenia and Eduardo, both members of our Federal Police.”

“They have my support and that of the entire national government. Criminals believe that they are still living in the Argentina of impunity, but they are wrong. We are going to find them and we are going to make them pay for the life they took and for the family they destroyed”, the President added.

Vice President Victoria Villarruel said on X that “Umma, 9 years old, has just passed away, murdered by criminals after trying to rob her parents, both members of the Argentine Federal Police. My embrace to the family and the support of our government to all good Argentines and to the police officers who look after us...”

“They murdered Umma. These criminals have no forgiveness. We will look for them until we find them. We are with her parents, María Eugenia and Eduardo, in this terrible moment and deep pain,” Bullrich stressed.

One suspect in connection with the case was arrested later Monday.