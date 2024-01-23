Falklands applies for expansion of wind farm which supplies 35% of Stanley's energy

The expansion of Sand Bay Wind Farm plans to include 3 by E70 Enercon wind energy converters and battery storage

The Falklands Islands have invested heavily in green, renewable energy and protection of the environment, while at the same time having as a goal making the Islands energy independent, secure and resilient. This has meant that 90% of households in Camp use energy derived from wind and solar power, while 35% of Stanley’s energy comes from wind power, mainly three eolic turbines at Sand Bay.

But the Falklands feel it is not enough and besides the current wind farm is reaching its renewal date. No wonder then that notice has been given of the planning applications submitted for the Farm Expansion of Sand Bay Wind Farm to include 3 by E70 Enercon wind energy converters and battery storage. FIG and c/o Glenn figure as the applicant.

The plans and details can be viewed at the Planning Office, Secretariat, Stanley and on the Falkland Islands Government Planning & Building Services Facebook page.

Anyone wishing to comment on these applications must do so in writing, to the Planning Officer, by 2 February 2024.

Comments can be sent by post (PO Box 611, Stanley) or e-mail clerk@planning.gov.fk and will be taken in to account in the determination of the applications.