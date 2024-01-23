Falklands confirms new avian influenza (bird flu) case, gentoo penguins on Sea Lion Island

Since Monday 30 October 2023, 66 suspect birds/animals have been reported, 40 have been swabbed. Five have returned positive results and 35 negative results. Photo: Nick Warner

On Thursday 18 January, swabs from 3 dead gentoo penguins from Sea Lion returned positive results for highly pathogenic avian influenza. Several gentoo chicks (20-30) and a few adults (1-4) were observed dead or symptomatic. Given the proximity of the affected colony to the airstrip and residential area of the Island and the density of wildlife in the area, a level 3 response will be followed and the whole of Sea Lion Island is declared an infected place. No persons are permitted to visit Sea Lion Island without authorization from the Director of Natural Resources.

The Declaration will be reviewed on Monday 29 January 2024.

FIG have prepared information and guidance about bird flu and preventative measures to try and reduce the spread of the virus. This guidance can be found here.

The public are reminded to NOT TOUCH dead or sick birds but report them to the Veterinary Services on 27366 or 55366 out of hours.