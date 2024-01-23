Falklands consultations on Pollution Prevention, Waste Management and Energy Strategy

The Pollution Prevention and Waste Management Policy targets improving current waste management practices and the reduction or removal of pollution

Falklands Environment Department reminder of consultations on the development of the Pollution Prevention and Waste Management Policy and the Energy Strategy. One of them this Tuesday at the Malvina Hotel and later visits to Camp settlements at Goose Green, Fox Bay and Hill Cove.

The Department would like to remind the public of the two consultations currently running. One on the development of the draft Pollution Prevention and Waste Management Policy and the second on the Energy Strategy and Implementation Plan. They are keen for the public to provide their feedback on both. These two policies have some key links and are therefore being consulted on in parallel.

A public consultation session will be held in the Malvina Hotel function room, next to the Harbor Lights Cinema, on Tuesday 23 January from 4pm to 6pm. Members of the public are encouraged to come along if they have feedback or any questions about the draft Pollution Prevention and Waste Management Policy, and Energy Strategy.

Visits to Goose Green, Fox Bay and Hill Cove are planned and details will be announced when the dates and locations are confirmed.

The Falkland Islands’ Energy Strategy sets out the Falkland Islands’ energy priorities to ensure the Falkland Islands are more energy independent, secure and resilient. This policy is intended to work together with the Pollution and Waste Management policy to reduce pollution resulting from the generation, storage and use of energy.

Both consultations have been extended to run until Friday 2 February 2024

The findings of the consultations will help to inform the final version of the Pollution Prevention and Waste Management Policy and Energy Strategy so that they are developed to fit the local context of the Falkland Islands. The Environment Department are keen to understand what are the major challenges people face with pollution and waste and ways that they can help to support the community to move towards our energy goals.

All consultation information on how to respond can be found online by visiting https://www.falklands.gov.fk/policy/consultations

The consultations can be found on:

• Pollution Policy: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HGGZVTT

• Energy Strategy: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HGQTQ3K

Alternatively, paper versions of both or either consultation can be found in the Post Office or the Christie Community Library, or you can email Lily Copping at environment@sec.gov.fk or 28430.