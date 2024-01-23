Mercosur region students visit the Falklands and share life with residents for a week

Enjoying the Falklands wildlife next to the penguins

Last week the Falkland Islands welcomed the regional student competition 2024 winners, who are visiting the Falklands from Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Members of the Legislative Assembly, --the Falklands self government--, MLAs Jack Ford, Leona Roberts, and Roger Spink had an insightful lunch with the students, engaging with them about their experiences and expectations for their exciting trip.

The students were hosted with an evening reception held at Government House, at which HE The Governor Alison Blake and current Chair of the Assembly MLA John Birmingham spoke. MLA Birmingham highlighted the importance of the younger generations for the future, and the diversity of the Falklands community, both in terms of nationality and gender. He expressed belief that the visiting students would find that diversity represented at all levels of both Government and the community during their stay. He also expressed wishes for them for an enjoyable stay in the Islands.

The competition winners travel after being selected based on a one minute video answering the question: “Why would I like to meet my neighbors from the Falkland Islands?” in English.

The Students lived with local families and were treated to a week of adventure, including flying on FIGAS to outer islands, enjoying the incredible wildlife and environment of the Islands, plus meeting and discussing with residents, both from the Camp and the capital the City of Stanley.