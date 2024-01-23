New strain of Covid-19 detected in Brazil

23rd Tuesday, January 2024 - 11:00 UTC Full article

The fatal victim already had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Brazilian authorities Monday confirmed the detection of four cases of the JN 2.5 subvariant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus in the state of Mato Grosso. The patients were reported to be all female and hospitalized in a serious condition. One of them even died. However, the Mato Grosso State Health Department said there was no reason to panic because at this point “it is not possible to say that the cause of death was COVID-19” since ”the patient already had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).”

The infections were confirmed through testing by the State's Central Laboratory between Jan. 16 and 18. The new strain, a variation of Omicron, had already been found in Canada, France, Poland, Spain, the United States, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

The other three patients have already been discharged, are stable, and remain in home isolation under the supervision of the Municipal Surveillance Department of an undisclosed location.

In this scenario, people were advised to wear a facemask when suffering from flu-like symptoms “in addition to washing your hands with soap and/or sanitizing them with 70% alcohol.”

“It's also important to go to the nearest health center so that the doctor can determine the best course of action. Vaccination against the coronavirus is also essential. Only immunization is effective in preventing the disease,” Mato Grosso Superintendent of Health Surveillance Alessandra Moraes stressed.

Uruguay

In Montevideo, Immunizations Director Gabriel Peluffo insisted Monday that a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine was recommended for “people who are at risk of suffering a serious infection.” The Uruguayan Government is launching a new vaccination campaign starting Jan. 29.

Peluffo explained that the people targeted in the first phase were adults over 70 years of age or those over 50 with comorbidities as well as immunosuppressed patients. “Also included in the risk category are pregnant women, people with Down syndrome, and health personnel according to age or risk group to which they belong,” said Peluffo.

Vaccination will start at homes for the elderly where many residents have already announced their intention not to take any additional shots out of fear of their possible side effects.

Nevertheless, Peluffo still recommended a new dose for people who had spent over six months without a new injection.