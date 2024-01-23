Power restored at Uruguay's Artigas Base in Antarctica

The Artigas Base on the largest of the South Shetland Islands was founded in December 1984

Uruguay's National Administration of Power Plants and Electrical Transmissions (UTE) has restored power supply at the South American country's Artigas Scientific Base in Antarctica, it was reported Monday in Montevideo. The service had been interrupted between Thursday at 2.28 pm and late Sunday.

The problem stemmed from a failure in the generation system, which caused a power outage in almost all the facilities. UTE specialists traveled to the Artigas Base and worked intensively on the repair tasks replacing fuel injection pumps to the generators which allowed the reestablishment of the operation of power-generating equipment at 11.15 pm on Sunday, according to Uruguayan media.

The Artigas Antarctic Scientific Base, located on King George Island, was founded on December 22, 1984. It is open all year round and provides the necessary logistic support for scientific activities.

“Specialized technicians from UTE accompanied by personnel from the Endowment, reestablished the total supply of electric power at the Artigas Antarctic Scientific Base. For a few hours, between the afternoon and midnight of Sunday 21/1 they worked replacing the injection pumps that supply fuel to the generators located in the BCAA Services Area thus achieving the perfect operation of the equipment. We thank @utecomunucacion and the team of specialized technicians,” the Instituto Antártico Uruguayo (Uruguayan Antarctic Institute) posted on social media.

Compartimos imágenes del trabajo realizado por el equipo técnico de @UTE_ComCorp junto a la Dotación Antarkos XL en el restablecimiento del suministro de energía en la Base Científica Antártica Artigas.@compresidencia @MDN_Uruguay @MIEM_Uruguay pic.twitter.com/BbmICYeRwC — Instituto Antártico Uruguayo (@AntarticoUY) January 22, 2024

During the blackout amid summer 24-hour daylight, the base's staff was reported to be in good health as alternative sources were used to heat the installations in Antarctic cold weather. Other measures for the personal safety of scientists stationed there were also taken, Uruguayan authorities said.