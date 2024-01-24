Increase in air travel reported in Brazil

Domestic flight passengers increased from 82.2 million in 2022 to 91.4 million last year, Costa Filho explained

South America's largest country is achieving record figures in its travel industry, Agencia Brasil reported. In 2023, Brazil saw 112.6 million passengers on domestic and international flights, marking a 15.3% increase from 2022's 97.6 million. “In the next three years, we aim to reach 140 million passengers,” Ports and Airports Minister Silvio Costa Filho said.

He also explained that domestic flight passengers increased from 82.2 million in 2022 to 91.4 million, while international travel saw an increase from 15.4 million to 21.2 million passengers, which “marks a significant rise in international flights,” according to the official.

International flights also grew from 94,000 in 2022 to 122,000 in 2023, and domestic flights went up from 730,700 to 789,300 during the same period. “Our main challenge is to boost the number of international flights. Brazil is on a trajectory of growth,” the minister noted.

A recent survey by the Ministry of Tourism also found that one in three Brazilians planned to travel for leisure until March this year. Nearly 20% of respondents purchased their tickets in November and December, mostly to beach destinations, according to 51% of respondents.

The research also determined that 69% of Brazilians take one leisure trip per year, with 66% of these trips lasting an average of 10 days. Approximately 47% of travelers stay with friends or relatives, while 29% book hotel accommodations.

For this summer, cities in the Northeast (42%) and Southeast (41%) regions are the preferred vacation spots for Brazilians. Among these destinations, the coasts of São Paulo (19%), Rio de Janeiro (12%), Bahia (12%), Santa Catarina (9%), and Ceará (7%) are the most popular.

The study also concluded that 60% of Brazilians planned to travel with family members, while 13% were to do it with friends or alone.

The survey also identified the most desired destinations for future trips, including Salvador (the top choice), the capital of Bahia; the oceanic island of Fernando de Noronha; Rio de Janeiro; Lençóis Maranhenses, in Maranhão; and the island of Florianópolis, the capital of Santa Catarina.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)