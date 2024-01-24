NASA acknowledges Uruguay's striking advancements in wind energy integration

24th Wednesday, January 2024 - 10:32 UTC Full article

Despite being a developing nation, Uruguay's commitment to renewable energy surpasses that of many high-income countries

In a recent article, NASA's Science Mission Directorate commends Uruguay's impressive strides in rapidly incorporating wind energy into its electricity grid, spotlighting the Peralta wind farm in Tacuarembó, in the center of the country.

“Peralta, operational since 2015, exemplifies Uruguay's swift progress in wind energy,” notes NASA, emphasizing the country's remarkable increase from 1% to 34% of wind power in its energy matrix between 2013 and 2018.

Joel Jaeger from the World Resources Institute highlights Uruguay's unparalleled growth, stating, “Uruguay has outpaced all other countries in wind power development during these five years.”

Despite being a developing nation, Uruguay's commitment to renewable energy surpasses that of many high-income countries, according to Jaeger's analysis.

The article underscores Uruguay's motivation for intensifying wind energy production, attributing it to a prolonged drought in the early 2000s, impacting the efficiency of hydroelectric power, which the country historically relied on.

NASA acknowledges Uruguay's surplus wind energy production, resulting in exports to Argentina and Brazil. However, the report highlights the recent challenge posed by the 2023 drought, prompting Uruguay to import electricity due to reduced hydroelectric power output from the Rio Negro and Salto Grande plants.