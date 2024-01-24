“Society of the Snow”, a film based on the epic tragedy of the Andes, wins Oscar nominations

The critically acclaimed film “Society of the Snow,” directed by J. A. Bayona, has achieved significant recognition with an Oscar nomination for Best International Film, along with a nod for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The movie, depicting the harrowing tale of a Uruguayan rugby team's survival in the Andes after a plane crash in 1972, recently hit theaters and Netflix, breaking records in Spanish cinema.

This nomination is a testament to the outstanding work of the Spanish team led by Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí, and Montse Ribé, it was reported.

Competing in the Best International Film category, “Society of the Snow” faces strong contenders, including “I Captain” (Italy), “Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom), “Perfect Days” (Japan), and “The Teachers' Lounge” (Germany).

The film has also secured a spot among the nominees for Best Foreign Language Film at the BAFTA Awards, scheduled for February 18, where it contends against documentaries and international films from various countries.

Expressing his gratitude for the film's reception in Uruguay, Bayona remarked, “I am very moved by how the Uruguayan public has embraced our film and made it their own.”

Who inspired the film?



Pablo Vierci, author of the book “La sociedad de la nieve,” which inspired the film, emotionally shared his journey from almost abandoning the project to witnessing the strength of the survivors. He emphasized, “It is a story that you cannot give up, and they were teaching us, and we did not give up.”

With a decade-long effort to bring the tragic Andes story to the screen, Bayona highlighted the importance of telling it in Spanish. The film features a stellar cast of Argentine and Uruguayan actors and stands as an emotional experience to resemble the epic tale that the 16 survivors had to experience during 72 days in a harsh environment.

“This is not a movie, this is an emotional experience”, Vierci defined Bayona's film. Vierci is also an associate producer of the film.

The Spanish director said that he came across Vierci's book, which compiles the survivors' stories, more than a decade ago. From there, he began his odyssey to obtain financing for a film that he insisted be spoken in Spanish, which led him to spend ten years knocking on the doors of producers until he found the necessary financing.