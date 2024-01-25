January 1765, when the Union Jack was first displayed in the Falklands

January 23rd., 1765 is a milestone date for the Falkland Islands, the first time the Union Jack was erected and displayed in the Islands, which were then taken formal possession for the British Crown.
The Falklands have never had any native inhabitants and thus no indigenous people displaced, but 259 years ago they were first claimed by British Commodore John Byron aboard the frigate HM “Dolphin”, in company with the frigate Tamar.
They landed at Egmont Point, Saunders island, on West Falkland, described as one of the finest harbors in the world. The King then was George III, and Byron claimed “the whole of the isles for the Crown of Great Britain, his heirs and successors”, according to a commemorative plaque at Saunders island, which recalls a document with some of his words.A small garrison was built at the location.
The plaque reads,
At this place, Port Egmont, Saunders Island on January 23rd 1765
Commodore the Hon John Byron of HM frigate “Dolphin” in company with the frigate “Tamara” took formal possession of the Falkland Islands.
“The Union Jack was erected on a high staff and being spread I named the whole of
his Majesty's isles which I claimed for the Crown of Great Britain, his heirs and
successors.”
“This is one of the finest harbors in the world. The whole navy of England might hide
here in perfect security from all winds”.
Nine years later as part of an economical naval regulation the garrison was withdrawn.
A lead plaque claiming Britain's sovereignty over the islands was affixed to
the blockhouse door.
“Be it known to all nations
That Falkland's islands with this fort, the store houses, wharfs and harbors, bays and creeks thereunto belonging are the sole right and property of his most sacred majesty, George the Third, King of Great Britain, France and Ireland, Defender of the faith.
In witness whereof this plate is set up, and his Britannic Majesty's colors left flying as
a mark of possession.
by S. W. Clayton
Commanding Officer at Falkland's islands A.D. 1774”
David Tatham CMG, Governor 1995
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
PyatPosted 1 day ago +3
Have you ever heard the English expression 'talking bollocks'? Well that is what you are doing.
It's about time you gave up pretending to be British as everyone knows you're not!
Here's a clue, nobody who is British would spell 'defence' as 'defense'. not to mention your use of the word 'they' to describe the UK
As tro££s go you're not very good at it. Perhaps you should get a proper job.
Pytangua, we are angry ?, i doubt very much that you are British,Posted 1 day ago +3
I am afraid that david Tatham was inaccurate.Posted 1 day ago +3
Byron described the “Harbour of Port Egmont”.
”“At 3 in the morning made Sail & steered in for the Land to look for a Harbour. … About 3 in the Afternoon the Weather clearing again I tacked & stood in again & presently after saw a Boat a long way to leeward of us. I bore down to her & found it to be the Tamar's boat with Mr. Hindman in her the 2nd Lieut. He had ventured off … to inform me that he had found a very fine Harbour; We immediately stood in for it & found it answer far beyond my expectation. The Entrance is about a Mile over & no danger going in, the depth of water from 10 to 7 fm., close to the shore. It forms two little Bays on the Starboard side where Ships might anchor with safety, both of them has a fine Rivulet of fresh water, but if you chuse to go into Port Egmont (which I so named after the Earl of Egmont) I think it without
exception one of the finest Harbours I ever saw in my Life.” [Byron's Journal quoted in Gallagher 1964. Also Hawkesworth 1773 vol.1 p.46.]
A harbour, is a sheltered body of water. Port Egmont, therefore was the body of sea lying between Saunders Isand, Keppel Island and West Falkland.
It was not on Saunders Island.
Detail on a map from 1770
https://falklandstimeline.files.wordpress.com/2019/01/egmont-1770.png
The devil is always in the detail ;-)