January 1765, when the Union Jack was first displayed in the Falklands

January 23rd., 1765 is a milestone date for the Falkland Islands, the first time the Union Jack was erected and displayed in the Islands, which were then taken formal possession for the British Crown.
The Falklands have never had any native inhabitants and thus no indigenous people displaced, but 259 years ago they were first claimed by British Commodore John Byron aboard the frigate HM “Dolphin”, in company with the frigate Tamar.
They landed at Egmont Point, Saunders island, on West Falkland, described as one of the finest harbors in the world. The King then was George III, and Byron claimed “the whole of the isles for the Crown of Great Britain, his heirs and successors”, according to a commemorative plaque at Saunders island, which recalls a document with some of his words.A small garrison was built at the location.
The plaque reads,
At this place, Port Egmont, Saunders Island on January 23rd 1765
Commodore the Hon John Byron of HM frigate “Dolphin” in company with the frigate “Tamara” took formal possession of the Falkland Islands.
“The Union Jack was erected on a high staff and being spread I named the whole of
his Majesty's isles which I claimed for the Crown of Great Britain, his heirs and
successors.”
“This is one of the finest harbors in the world. The whole navy of England might hide
here in perfect security from all winds”.
Nine years later as part of an economical naval regulation the garrison was withdrawn.
A lead plaque claiming Britain's sovereignty over the islands was affixed to
the blockhouse door.
“Be it known to all nations
That Falkland's islands with this fort, the store houses, wharfs and harbors, bays and creeks thereunto belonging are the sole right and property of his most sacred majesty, George the Third, King of Great Britain, France and Ireland, Defender of the faith.
In witness whereof this plate is set up, and his Britannic Majesty's colors left flying as
a mark of possession.
by S. W. Clayton
Commanding Officer at Falkland's islands A.D. 1774”
David Tatham CMG, Governor 1995
