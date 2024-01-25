President Lacalle Pou fined for speeding in Maldonado during motorcycle escapade

25th Thursday, January 2024 - 15:45 UTC Full article

The date of the Punta del Este fine is a week after images of the President riding the motorcycle in the port of Punta del Este went viral.

Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou has received a fine from the Municipality of Maldonado for a speeding violation while riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. This incident, which occurred on January 8 and was reported the last few hours, gained attention as it followed the president's new “biker” facet as he rides without visible bodyguards and using a non-approved helmet in Punta del Este.

The violation reportedly took place as the motorcycle crossed the famous La Barra bridge at a speed exceeding the permitted limit. Uruguayan journalist Eduardo Preve shared an official document on social media, revealing the details of the alleged infraction.

Lacalle's Harley Davidson motorcycle with license plate SNB 771 – seen on several occasions in videos that people recorded and uploaded of the president riding that vehicle during this summer – was detected by the speed trap at the La Barra bridge driving at a speed higher than the allowed.

According to the publication in the Official Gazette, Lacalle exceeded the allowed speed by less (or up to) 20 kilometers per hour.the value to be paid for this infraction is $ 8,191.75 (around 200 U.S. dollars) at the price of January 2024.

When consulting the fines of that license plate in the Sucive web site – that informs the debts of a vehicle –, besides the infraction of January 8, another infraction committed at 14:49 on December 16 in western department of Colonia del Sacramento is reported.

The system indicates that Lacalle was detected driving at more than 31 km/h than allowed by the radar placed at location 174K210. According to the Geoportal of the Ministry of Transport, this is a new radar located at kilometer 174 of Route 1, at the entrance to the capital of Colonia.

El Presidente de Uruguay

Luis Lacalle Pou

Solo solo, en moto, sin guardias, sin guardaespaldas

Qué Presidente puede circular así

Por America, ninguno.

Imposible no acordarse de los 15 y 20 guardaespaldas de los mandatarios y jerarcas de gobiernos frentistas. pic.twitter.com/FyJ3xWbAis — NICOLÁS (@Zamosc2022) December 30, 2023

While the alleged violation includes the motorcycle's registration, there is a possibility that President Lacalle Pou may not have been the rider at the time.

The date of the Punta del Este fine is a week after images of the President riding the motorcycle in the port of Punta del Este went viral.