The power and potential of blockchain gaming in e-sports

25th Thursday, January 2024

A ResearchAndMarkets.com report shows that the global esports market is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.1%. The same research highlights that this growth is driven by factors like the increasing popularity of video games, the rising number of esports enthusiasts and viewers, and the growing investments and sponsorships in the esports industry.

However, the esports industry also faces challenges, including the lack of transparency, security, and monetization. This is where blockchain technology can help.

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a distributed ledger system that records transactions and data securely, transparently, and immutably. When used correctly, it can enable new possibilities and benefits for the esports industry, including:

• Transparency and trust: Blockchain can provide a verifiable and auditable record of all transactions and events in the esports ecosystem, such as player performance, tournament results, prize distribution, sponsorship deals, and fan engagement. This can increase the trust and confidence of all stakeholders, from players and teams to organizers and sponsors.

For instance, blockchain can enable real-time tracking and verification of player statistics and achievements, improving the credibility and reputation of the players. It can also launch transparent and fair distribution of prizes and rewards, motivating the players and reducing disputes.

• Security and privacy: Blockchain can protect the data and assets of the esports industry from hacking, fraud, and manipulation. It can also enable peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries, reducing the risk of censorship and corruption. This technology can empower users to control their data and identity, enhancing their privacy and security.

As an example, blockchain can let users create their own digital wallets and identities, which can store their personal information, preferences, achievements, and assets in a decentralized way. It can also enable users to encrypt their data and share it only with authorized parties.



• Fairness and inclusivity: Blockchain allows for a fairer and more inclusive esports industry, where anyone can participate and compete on an equal footing. It can eliminate the need for centralized authorities and gatekeepers with biases or conflicts of interest.

Blockchain technology can allow for smart contracts, which are self-executing agreements that can enforce the rules and terms of the esports industry transparently and automatedly. These agreements can regulate the entry fees, eligibility criteria, match schedules, scoring systems, and dispute resolution mechanisms of esports tournaments. It can also enable participant rewards based on their performance and contribution.

• Monetization and innovation: Blockchain can pave new ways of monetizing and innovating in the esports industry. It can create native tokens for different esports platforms, teams, or games, which can be used for various purposes like voting, governance, and loyalty programs, or launch NFTs such as skins, weapons, characters, or trophies that can be owned, traded, or displayed by the users.

Blockchain can also enable crowdfunding to raise funds for developing new games or supporting existing ones. It can also support the creation and operation of DAOs, which are self-organizing communities that can manage their own affairs without external intervention, and DeFi, which are various financial services such as lending, borrowing, trading, or investing in a decentralized way.

Blockchain Gaming is the Next Big Thing in Esports

Blockchain is not just a technology; it’s a game-changer. It’s a new way of playing, creating, and owning games that gives you more power, creativity, and ownership. Whether you’re a gamer, a developer, or an investor, blockchain has something for you!

It's a growing phenomenon that offers multiple benefits, giving you a whole new world to explore. Blockchain gaming is here to stay, so don’t miss this chance to discover why blockchain gaming is the next big thing in esports and step inside the blockchain to stay in the loop!