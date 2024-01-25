UK military presence in South Atlantic: Is it adequate to ensure the defense of the Falklands?

25th Thursday, January 2024 - 15:11 UTC Full article

Forces in the Falklands currently include an RIC, four RAF Typhoons with all the logistics and equipment backup, and an OPV HMS Forth, plus the local Falklands Defense Force. Photo: Andy Donovan

The UK Defense Journal is reporting that in a recent Parliamentary Written Question and Answer, Andrew Rosindell MP sought clarification from the Ministry of Defense regarding the current state of defense support for the Falkland Islands.

James Heappey MP, serving as the Minister of State for the Ministry of Defense and Minister for the Armed Forces, affirmed that regular assessments are conducted to gauge the Defense support requirements for the Falkland Islands. He expressed confidence that the military presence in the South Atlantic is adequately structured to ensure the defense of the Islands.

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative – Romford):

“To ask the Secretary of State for Defense, what recent assessment he has made of the adequacy of defense support for the Falkland Islands.”

James Heappey (Minister of State, Ministry of Defense & Minister for the Armed Forces):

“The Ministry of Defense undertakes regular assessments of the requirements for Defense support to the Falkland Islands. I am satisfied that the military presence in the South Atlantic is at the appropriate level to ensure the defense of the Islands.”

And from the Falklands, a few weeks ago, in a written interview with the local weekly Penguin News, Brigadier Dan Duff, commander of the British Forces, South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI, stationed at Mount Pleasant Complex was asked about the challenges ahead. He replied, “The Islands are a very long way from the UK. I don’t expect I am alone in finding it hard to get things done as quickly and as efficiently as I would like.”

However after he was asked about when his tour in the FI is over, and what would he consider his greatest achievements to be, Brigadier Duff, said “as commander of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands, first and foremost I must ensure that I deliver my mission to preserve sovereignty and defend the right to self-determination here in the Falklands. I also want to strengthen the bonds between the communities, and I am passionate about the need to champion a greener future for BFSAI”.

Forces in the Falklands currently include an RIC, four RAF Typhoons with all the logistics and equipment backup, and an OPV HMS Forth, plus the local Falklands Defense Force.