Spain urges reconsideration of argentine fisheries measures by President Milei

Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food emphasized that these measures are not aligned with the general orientation of agreements with third countries in fisheries matters.

The Government of Spain has formally approached President Javier Milei of Argentina, requesting a reconsideration of the proposed measures aimed at enhancing control over foreign-flagged fishing vessels in Argentina's maritime space and liberalizing catch permits.

Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, emphasized that these measures are not aligned with the general orientation of agreements with third countries in fisheries matters. He stated, “I hope that the issue is reconsidered, and we can continue working under the same conditions in the interest of our fleet.”

The Argentine Congress is currently debating the 'omnibus law,' a key project of President Milei's administration. The proposed law includes modifications to the Federal Fishing Regime of 1997, seeking greater flexibility in the process of granting fishing permits and easing restrictions on unloading at Argentine docks.

Minister Planas criticized the liberal approach of these measures, expressing concerns about potential environmental implications. He called for a more comprehensive consideration of circumstances rather than a solely economic freedom-oriented perspective.

Planas has criticized PP and Vox that they have not criticized these measures of Milei that, as expressed by the minister, restrict the economic activity of Spanish fishermen, EFE reported.

