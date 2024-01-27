French PM says his country would not endorse EU-Mercosur deal

27th Saturday, January 2024 - 10:55 UTC Full article

President Macron “has always opposed” such an understanding, Attal explained

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal Friday announced his country's decision once again to oppose the free trade deal between the European Union (EU) and Mercosur amid protests from local farmers objecting to President Emmanuel Macron's latest measures affecting agrifood production.

“You have wanted to send a message. I have come to tell you that the message has been received loud and clear and that I have listened to you,” Attal told a group of livestock farmers in the southern department of Haute-Garonne while ratifying the country's determination to protect local agriculture.

“France opposes the signing of the Mercosur treaty,” Attal insisted, citing Macron's stance on the matter as French farmers have been blocking roads and highways nationwide for weeks.

A rejection of the deal signed in 2019 pending the endorsement of the EU's 27 national parliaments had already been heralded by Macron last month at the COP28 Summit. The French President claimed there was an asymmetry in environmental standards between Europe and South America. President Macron “has always opposed” such an understanding, Attal explained.

EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell noted on Thursday that the crisis in the agricultural sector in some European countries would further hinder the approval of the agreement with Mercosur.

On Wednesday, in Asunción -which holds the temporary presidency of the bloc- the foreign ministers of Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Uruguay stated in a joint declaration that Mercosur wished to seal the agreement with the EU as soon as possible.