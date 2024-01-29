Argentine Governor: British military exercises in Falklands “violate” international rules

Gustavo Melella, Governor of the province of Tierra del Fuego, which, according to Argentina, technically includes the country's portion of Antarctica and the British Overseas Territories in the South Atlantic (mainly the Falkland Islands) said last week that London “cannot continue to turn its back on international law and we will denounce them as many times as necessary.”
In a letter to the 23 countries that make up the Zone of Peace and Cooperation of the South Atlantic (Zopacas), Melella asked the organization to address this issue at its next ministerial meeting. He also described the exercises as “war games” and a threat to regional peace, due to which the international community should condemn these provocative acts.
Melella insisted that the latest military deployments were in “violation of international regulations” and pledged to “expose the United Kingdom every time it breaches international rules and wants to deepen its colonial presence in our Malvinas, Georgias, and South Sandwich Islands and the corresponding maritime and insular spaces.”
He also said the aforementioned “war games” were “an unnecessary provocation” as well as “a threat to all the people living in this region of the planet, who only wish to live in peace.”
“What is happening today in Tierra del Fuego has to be a central point to be dealt with at the next Zopacas meeting,” he added about the military exercises that started on Jan. 23.
Tierra del Fuego Malvinas Secretary Andrés Dachary also pointed out that these drills were a “British provocation that represents a real and forceful threat to Argentina” and “a flagrant attack on the international security of the member states of the Zopacas.”
“We ask the international community not only to condemn these provocative acts but also to adopt a clear and forceful position in defense of peace, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for territorial integrity in the South Atlantic region,” Dachary went on while highlighting the province's willingness to work together with the Foreign Ministry to put “an end to one of the most unfavorable consequences of the colonialism that affects the province, such as the British militarization of our territory.”
“Melella insisted that the latest military deployments were in “violation of international regulations”Posted 1 day ago +2
Hardly, but this is.
”CHARTER OF THE ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES
Part One Chapter II PRINCIPLES Article 3
The American States reaffirm the following principles:
a) International law is the standard of conduct of States in their reciprocal relations;
b) International order consists essentially of respect for the personality, sovereignty, and independence of States, and the faithful fulfillment of obligations derived from treaties and other sources of international law;
e) ..and has the duty to abstain from intervening in the affairs of another State. ...
Chapter IV FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS AND DUTIES OF STATES
Article 11
Every American State has the duty to respect the rights enjoyed by every other State in accordance with
international law.
Article 12
The fundamental rights of States may not be impaired in any manner whatsoever.
Article 13
The political existence of the State is independent of recognition by other States. Even before being
recognized, the State has the right to defend its integrity and independence, to provide for its preservation and prosperity, and consequently to organize itself as it sees fit, to legislate concerning its interests, to administer its services, and to determine the jurisdiction and competence of its courts. The exercise of these rights is limited only by the exercise of the rights of other States in accordance with international law.
Article 19
No State or group of States has the right to intervene, directly or indirectly, for any reason whatever, in the internal or external affairs of any other State. The foregoing principle prohibits not only armed force but also any other form of interference or attempted threat against the personality of the State or against its political, economic, and cultural elements.”
They do not violate anything, same old same old diatribe, FFS get a life,Posted 22 hours ago +2
He wrote a letter to ZOPACAS...Posted 1 day ago +1
Established during the Cold War, ZOPACAS – by means of establishing an area of peace and cooperation – laid the conditions that prevented the economic and political relations in the region from being affected by East-West tensions and rivalries.
Is Argentina impacted by these exercises?
If so, how?