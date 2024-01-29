Argentine Governor: British military exercises in Falklands “violate” international rules

29th Monday, January 2024 - 10:55 UTC Full article

Melella wants Zopacas involved in the territorial dispute

Gustavo Melella, Governor of the province of Tierra del Fuego, which, according to Argentina, technically includes the country's portion of Antarctica and the British Overseas Territories in the South Atlantic (mainly the Falkland Islands) said last week that London “cannot continue to turn its back on international law and we will denounce them as many times as necessary.”

In a letter to the 23 countries that make up the Zone of Peace and Cooperation of the South Atlantic (Zopacas), Melella asked the organization to address this issue at its next ministerial meeting. He also described the exercises as “war games” and a threat to regional peace, due to which the international community should condemn these provocative acts.

Melella insisted that the latest military deployments were in “violation of international regulations” and pledged to “expose the United Kingdom every time it breaches international rules and wants to deepen its colonial presence in our Malvinas, Georgias, and South Sandwich Islands and the corresponding maritime and insular spaces.”

He also said the aforementioned “war games” were “an unnecessary provocation” as well as “a threat to all the people living in this region of the planet, who only wish to live in peace.”

“What is happening today in Tierra del Fuego has to be a central point to be dealt with at the next Zopacas meeting,” he added about the military exercises that started on Jan. 23.

Tierra del Fuego Malvinas Secretary Andrés Dachary also pointed out that these drills were a “British provocation that represents a real and forceful threat to Argentina” and “a flagrant attack on the international security of the member states of the Zopacas.”

“We ask the international community not only to condemn these provocative acts but also to adopt a clear and forceful position in defense of peace, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for territorial integrity in the South Atlantic region,” Dachary went on while highlighting the province's willingness to work together with the Foreign Ministry to put “an end to one of the most unfavorable consequences of the colonialism that affects the province, such as the British militarization of our territory.”