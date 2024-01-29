Former Argentine combatants allege “illegal flights” to the Falklands

CECIM highlighted a flight “made by the Bombardier Learjet Matriculation LV-GQR of the company Pacific Ocean S.A. that left on Thursday, January 25 from the San Fernando Airport [Buenos Aires]”

The Center of Former Malvinas Islands Combatants (CECIM) La Plata raised concerns about alleged “flights of dubious origin” to the Falkland Islands, emphasizing “potential risks to national sovereignty.” The former combatants called attention to the Argentine government's silence on logistical operations allegedly violating UN resolutions, particularly the Zone of Peace and Cooperation in the South Atlantic (ZPCAS), established in 1986.

The CECIM highlighted a specific flight, stating, “A detail that calls our attention was the flight made by the Bombardier Learjet Matriculation LV-GQR of the company Pacific Ocean S.A. that left on Thursday, January 25 from the San Fernando Airport [Buenos Aires] with destination Monte Agradable [Mount Pleasant], Malvinas Islands. What was the reason? Was it authorized by the Foreign Ministry?”



The log of the flight on flightradar24.com





They questioned the silence of Chancellor Diana Mondino and expressed concerns about an air bridge from the Brize Norton Military Base to the Falklands. The former combatants raised doubts about the purpose of these flights and emphasized the need for urgent intervention by state agencies.

The ex-combatants of La Plata also wondered: “Could they be oil businessmen? Partners of Navitas? The most striking thing is that one hour after its landing in Monte Agradable Malvinas, it left towards Comodoro Rivadavia and disappeared from the map”, the reason why they speak of “the mystery of the Malvinas Triangle”, in allusion to the mythical Bermuda Triangle, where airplanes disappeared.

The CECIM concluded, ”We want to warn that we are facing a situation of unprecedented institutional gravity, that National Sovereignty is at risk before a plan of surrender that is warned by the own statements of the President (Javier) Milei, the Chancellor Mondino, and the Vice President Villarruel.“

Finally, they repudiated that ”the geopolitical alignment expressed by the national government is largely expressed in the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) 70/2023, repealing the Land Law allowing foreign ownership, Article 27 bis of the Fishing Law 26386 which violates the first transitory clause of the National Constitution, and once again the initiative in the South Atlantic is handed over to the British and their partners who are planning to start oil exploitation in the Malvinas by the end of the year with the companies Rockhopper and Navitas.”