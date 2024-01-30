Disqualification of María Corina Machado shadows Venezuela's path to reconciliation

The disqualification of Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado from the Supreme Court Justice (TSJ) threatens the international aperture the South American country has experienced. The United States Government has issued a two-month ultimatum to the Maduro government, demanding the inclusion of barred opposition candidates in the upcoming presidential elections.
The White House has opted to revoke a key gold mining license, a result of delicate negotiations between Chavismo and the opposition in Barbados during the last months.
“They have decisions to make: allow opposition parties and candidates to participate properly and release political prisoners. They have until April,” emphasized John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, in a press briefing.
Simultaneously, the U.S. Treasury Department has amended licenses related to Corporación Venezolana de Guayana and Minerven, setting a deadline for the closure of operations before February 13.
As diplomatic tensions escalate, the Venezuelan crisis is at a crossroads. María Corina Machado, despite maintaining her candidacy, faces a renewed disqualification, amplifying uncertainties in the political landscape of Venezuela, which has been living in a loop for the last decade.
The Chavismo, aspiring to move forward, risks strain in direct dialogues with Washington. The government's suspension of Machado's candidacy, citing corruption allegations, echoes previous disqualifications in 2021 and 2014.
In this unfolding scenario, chavismo's prior success in obtaining sanctions relief and orchestrating high-profile exchanges faces potential setbacks. With the U.S. considering a gradual withdrawal of concessions, and the Venezuelan International Investment Center under scrutiny, the future remains uncertain.
Deportation flights to Venezuela, facilitated by Washington, aim to address immigration concerns in Joe Biden's administration. Biden is confronting the migration issue in the electoral context of his own country, while the Venezuelan opposition grapples with intensified judicial challenges and harassment. Nicolás Maduro's Government accusations of opposition violations of Barbados agreements further complicate the negotiation landscape.
As María Corina Machado stands firm against judicial rulings, the opposition continued to receive judicial beatings and harassment from the Government. Maduro's allies have denounced five conspiracies to assassinate the head of state and have linked Machado's team in those files, without much evidence, and have taken to jail several of her collaborators.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Brasshole,Posted 17 hours ago 0
“What the Venezuelan people have done in twenty years is truly fantastic”......Really ? what have they done - other than get the hell out - since Chavismo started to ruin their country ? Please tell us.
“We Brazilians will continue to support Venezuela's independence”....We Brazilians ? no one authorized you to speak for the majority of Brazilians....speak for yourself, nine-fingers and his gang.
É Brasileiro, continua desinformado , ignorante e estúpido como no primeiro dia que apareceu por aqui....faz o “L” de Ladrão , seu 'mortadela' !
Yes Brasileiro, it truly is amazing what Venezuela has done, they have destroyed a once prosperous country and turned it in to a failing state rife with corruption, incredibly amazing.Posted 17 hours ago 0
“nine-fingers and his gang.”Posted 15 hours ago -1
I guess your the only person who doesn't know how many fingers people have, go on count your's idiot.
https ://en.mercopress.com/2023/11/09/suspected-hezbollah-terrorists-arrested-in-brazil/comments#comment528891
“Where is your proof of bias ? Search all you want, you won't find any, just like you won't find anything in the STF site the crook was declared innocent....
Moro's “corruption”....corruption ? total BS, he followed the money trail and found damning proof.
How about these apples!
The only damning proof is as follows.
”The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil (STF) then decided that all decisions made by Moro in the case of the Guarujá triplex, “including the facts practiced in the pre-trial phase” were null because the magistrate “showed partiality in his conduct. ... “
https://en.mercopress.com/2021/03/25/sergio-moro-s-ruling-on-lula-was-biased-says-brazil-s-supreme-court
null
ADJECTIVE
having no legal or binding force; invalid:
“the court ruled that the contract contained several infringements and therefore declared it null and void”
synonyms:
invalid · void · annulled · nullified · cancelled · abolished · revoked · rescinded · repealed · null and void
What a classic under-statement.
Brazil’s Federal Audit Court has asked the Attorney General to freeze presidential pre-candidate Sergio Moro’s assets. The court (TCU) says that the law firm received more than R$40 million ($8 million USD) from companies he convicted in Operation Lava Jato, and with whom he negotiated `LENIENCY AGREEMENTS` a month from Odebrecht e Ativos (former agro-industrial company), BRL 150,000 from Galvão Engenharia, BRL 97,000 from from OAS and R$ 115 thousand monthly from the Enseada Shipyard.”
https ://www.brasilwire.com/alvarez-marsal-moro-federal-audit-court/
Extortion, I rest my case, leniency agreements!
”what you can't explain...such as the R$ 6 billion returned by convicted thieves, such as how he is without evidence, culpable for others acts ”