Encouraging start of Illex squid season report Argentine fishing interests

An encouraging start of the 2024 Illex squid season, with good catches and sized specimens have been reported by both jiggers and trawlers, according to Argentine fishing interests operating since 12 January south of parallel 44.

Squid concentrations have been discovered in different areas along a sea lane between 44 50 degrees South and 44 20 degrees South, some sixty miles off the Camarones town and Bay, province of Chubut, up to mile 201 of Argentina's EEZ.

“Squid is larger than expected, good consistency and with a surprising size for this time of the year, with many L sized but most M”, according to a report from a vessels unloading in Puerto Madryn.

Another vessel which docked 25 January, to unload some 700 tons, was quickly resupplied and refueled to continue with the satisfactory catch. It also reported days of close to operational freezing capacity of almost a hundred tons per day.

In related news INIDEP, Argentina's fisheries development institute announced that its most updated new scientific research vessel, BIP Eduardo Holmberg, is undergoing engine, and generators maintenance plus cranes and fishing gear, and should be ready for its first squid survey of the year beginning early February.