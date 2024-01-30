UK Commons committee has an “air tour” of South Georgia island and advancing icebergs

Members of EAC before boarding for Op Coldstare

A view of some of the “megabers” surrounding South Georgia island

The House of Commons Environmental Audit Sub-Committee on Polar Research, EAC, visiting the Falkland Islands on their way to Antarctica in December enjoyed an ”air tour'' of South Georgia island.

On arriving at Mount Pleasant Complex on their way to board the RRS Sir David Attenborough for a voyage to Antarctica, the EAC, embarked on Operation Coldstare which consists of a flight on an Airbus military transport A400M down to, and around the South Georgia Islands.

Chair of the Environmental Audit Sub-committee on Polar Research, James Gray MP, said: “It was an enormous privilege to have embarked on Operation Coldstare, which offered us the chance to see for ourselves just how far Antarctic ice is floating north as a result of climate change“.

He added that only a few years ago ”South Georgia had no icebergs, but now there are many, including a “megaberg” which is a gigantic piece of Antarctic ice. This is becoming a worrying trend, threatening precious ecosystems and affecting South Georgia’s coastline. Although a long way from home, and not something you would typically think of as activity for the RAF and Met Office, it was brilliant to see the two organizations work hand in glove to track these colossal icebergs.”