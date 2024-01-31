British delegation discusses sustainable developments with Paraguayan gov't

Paraguay is regarded as a nation of sustainable and green production, which respects the environment, Giménez explained

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña met Tuesday in Asunción with a British delegation to review possible sustainable investments in the South American country.

“I met with Nick Hurd, former minister of Great Britain, Ramin Navai, British ambassador, and investors interested in investing in sustainable projects in the country,” Peña wrote on X after the encounter which was also attended by Ministers Javier Giménez (Industry and Commerce), Rubén Ramírez (Foreign Affairs), and Rolando de Barros (Environment and Sustainable Development) in addition to Cristina Goralewski of the National Forestry Institute (Infona).

According to Paraguay's Industry Ministry, the encounter was also attended by representatives of a global organization of more than 120 countries that support sustainability programs. “What was discussed was about the opportunities that Paraguay has to work with global funds and organizations for sustainable production programs,” said Giménez, who insisted that this visit represented an opportunity for Paraguay to join this global alliance and get additional funding for sustainable developments. Paraguay is now to analyze the proposal to determine whether to accept it.

“They see the country as a nation of sustainable and green production, which respects the environment, which has forests, clear laws against deforestation, abundant rivers, and is the largest producer of renewable energy. It is a country to which these organizations pay attention to support sustainability programs,” Giménez also said.

He also underlined the importance of Paraguay's recognition as a country that produces agricultural and industrialized products in an environmentally friendly manner.