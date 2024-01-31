Lula sacks deputy intelligence chief for hindering parallel Abin probe

31st Wednesday, January 2024 - 10:38 UTC Full article

Moretti will be replaced by Marco Aurélio Chaves Cepik, a university professor and the current director of Abin's Intelligence School

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sacked Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) Deputy Director Alessandro Moretti for allegedly hindering the ongoing probe into the Bolsonaro family's use of said services for personal gain, Agencia Brasil reported. Lula's decision was published Tuesday in an extra issue of the Official Gazette (Diário Oficial da União - DOU).

Moretti's departure came after Federal Police (PF) officers launched an investigation regarding a possible scheme to produce clandestine information within Abin during the administration of former Director and current Federal Congressman Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ) in the President Jair Bolsonaro years. Moretti was said to be acquainted with Ramagem.

Targeted by the investigation is Rio de Janeiro Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro, a son of the former president.

Read also: Carlos Bolsonaro's premises raided in “parallel Abin” case

Lula had said in an interview that if Moretti's involvement in the illegal monitoring carried out by the previous government was proven, he would not be able to remain in the institution. Moretti had been with Abin since March 2023 and remained with the agency because he had a relationship of trust with director-general Luiz Fernando Corrêa, appointed by President Lula.

The PF said that Moretti told some of those investigated that the operation had a “political background,” according to local media. With Moretti's departure, the agency's second-highest position will now be held by Marco Aurélio Chaves Cepik, according to a statement released by the Presidential Chief of Staff. Cepik is a university professor and the current director of Abin's Intelligence School.

Before joining Abin, Moretti was Director of Police Intelligence (2022 to 2023) and Director of Information Technology and Innovation (2021 to 2022) at the Federal Police. He also served as director of Information Management and Integration at the National Secretariat for Public Security (Senasp) in 2020 and was executive secretary for Public Security in the Federal District between 2018 and 2020, Agencia Brasil also noted.