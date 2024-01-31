Where in South America offers the best fishing experience?

31st Wednesday, January 2024 - 10:39 UTC Full article

Photo: William McAllister/Pexels

The size and diversity of South America make it an ideal fishing destination, but where exactly should you go to experience this hobby to the fullest? By looking at a few of the top fishing spots on the continent, we can see why these places are so popular with tourists from all over the planet.



Amazonia, Brazil



Who could resist the idea of a fishing adventure on the mighty Amazon River or one of its many tributaries? About a fifth of the planet’s freshwater travels along here, with its starting point in the Andes in Peru and its end where it pours into the Atlantic Ocean some 4,345 miles away. There are many ways of fishing here, as more than 3,000 species of fish live in the Amazon basin and numerous communities survive with fishing or fishing tourism as their main source of income.

Fishing in the Amazon has been represented in many TV shows and movies, from Fishing Expedition Amazonia to Chasing Monsters and more. This helps to explain why fishing is such a big part of popular culture now, which is shown in the fact that Big Bass Bonanza is listed among the best bonanza slots in online casinos. Created by Pragmatic Play with a fishing theme, this slot gives random prizes when the angler lands a fish. It’s been successful enough to lead to several spin-off games being made.

Patagonia, Argentina and Chile



The giant Patagonia region at the southern end of America is home to some of the cleanest and freshest water on the planet. Across Argentina and Brazil, you’ll find pristine lakes and rivers as well as glacial fjords. The Futaleufú River in Chile is one of the best spots for fly fishing if you want to try and hook some rainbow trout or brown trout,

Across the border in Argentina, sea trout fishing is one of the biggest attractions on the Rio Grande and the Rio Gallegos, among others. Large numbers of giant fish are caught here every year, so it’s no wonder that tourists flock here from all over the world. This means you’ll find great infrastructure with lots of options for staying in a lodge close to the action or joining a tour if you prefer.



Paraguay and Paraná Rivers, Paraguay



Paraguay might not be the first country to spring to mind when you’re planning a South American fishing trip. Yet, this landlocked county has a great variety of fish including catfish, dorado, and pacú in its rivers and lakes. With no large-scale commercial fishing activities here, it’s a great chance to join a small fishing craft on a relaxed trip.

The extensive Paraguay and Paranà Rivers offer the chance for fly fishing with plenty of specimens including dorado that can weigh over 20 lbs. You can also try to land some of the famous pacú fish, which are related to piranhas and have teeth that look eerily human.

All of these destinations provide a tremendous opportunity to visit scenic places and try to catch big fish, making them some of the most memorable fishing experiences.