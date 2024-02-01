Ushuaia is talking of a record cruise season and a further 10% annual growth of the industry

1st Thursday, February 2024 - 23:17 UTC Full article

The port of Ushuaia with several cruise vessels docked

Ushuaia is undergoing a very positive and fluid cruise season which could mark a record, with some 590 calls and 250,000 visits between passengers and crew members, was pointed out by Roberto Murcia, head of Tierra del Fuego province ports corporation.

“The visual effect is a marvelous image that we can enjoy along our city's coastline with the increase in our docking capacities, --with the 124 meters extension--, making logistics and support for vessels far more fluid, and making for the arrival of a larger number of vessels,” said Murcia.

He added that the fact Ushuaia has been chosen as one of three best cruise ports in South America, together with Rio do Janeiro and Buenos Aires underlines the success of the public and private sector working jointly, “which makes us extremely satisfied and happy”.

“I believe we are in the midst of a record season, and it all points to the continuation of sustained growth to the tune of 10% annually, all of which is most encouraging and props our local economy, not only because of passenger numbers, but also of crew members given the number of vessels involved,”

Murcia also referred to competition with Chile's Punta Arenas, Ushuaia main rival in the region particularly when it comes to Antarctic cruises, “95% of cruises depart from our upgraded harbor facilities, and we are more conscious of environment issues. In effect, despite the fact I'm no expert on tourism industry matters, we have received adverse comments on the Chileans policy of making the turnover of passengers in Antarctica, with an intense air component segment of their tourism that also wishes to visit the frozen continent; this is believed to have a greater impact on environmental and conservation issues than the maritime option from Tierra del Fuego, which works under stricter issues”.

Finally Murcia again underlined the significance that the cruise industry, visitors and those involved praised international recognition of Ushuaia and its infrastructure investments.