Agreement signed to make Port of Asunción a key cultural spot

2nd Friday, February 2024 - 10:20 UTC

According to an agreement signed by Paraguay's National Secretariat of Culture (SNC), the National Administration of Navigation and Ports (ANNP), and First Lady Leticia Ocampos, the Port of Asunción will become the country's most important cultural center, it was reported. The measure also seeks to reconvert and revamp the country capital's historic downtown, it was explained.

“We need to leave a legacy for future generations, that is what we are doing today, a huge effort, a sacrifice, but it is leaving all Paraguayans a legacy that will remain forever,” said President Santiago Peña during the ceremony launching the initiative.

He also praised Culture Minister Adriana Ortiz for her work leading up to the alliance between the ANNP and the office of the First Lady.

”This is a passion that Leticia has, in how to make Asunción shine, not only as the capital of the country but as the mother of all cities in America. This is an effort joined by the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), the National Secretariat of Tourism, and other institutions,“ Peña went on.

The endeavor reflects the government's commitment to the preservation of the collective and cultural memory, enriching not only the cultural sphere but also having a positive impact on tourism and contributing to the revaluation of Asunción's Historic Downtown, Peña insisted.

The project plans to develop Paraguay's most outstanding cultural space, marking a milestone not only for its dimensions but also for its social impact. ”Culture is a debt we have with Paraguayans, I value this. This is just the beginning of what we want to do,” Peña said.