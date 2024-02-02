Get our news on your inbox! x

Chilean tourist found dead in Rio favela

Friday, February 2nd 2024 - 10:19 UTC
Rio Police believe the victim was stabbed during a robbery

A 39-year-old Chilean tourist identified as Javier Valdés Susarte was found dead at a Rio de Janeiro favela, it was reported Thursday in Brazil's former capital city. Authorities are still investigating.

Valdés Susarte, who detached himself from his group while touring a favela, reportedly returned to his hostel but went back out to meet with some favela women before going missing and being eventually found lifeless. Rio de Janeiro Police are following the lead that the Chilean traveler was stabbed during a robbery.

Chile's Foreign Ministry and the deceased's family have already been contacted for procedures bringing the body back home where local authorities insisted on the importance of seeking adequate information, and taking every precaution possible, and avoiding unknown or dangerous places while following the recommendations of tour guides.

