Argentina: Milei's passionate kiss on stage makes headlines

Javier Milei made the headlines this weekend for his unpresidential kiss on stage with his romantic partner Fátima Florez at a Mar del Plata theater, where the entertainer was performing before celebrating her birthday.

After her show, Flórez asked Milei onto the stage. “The other time I came as soon as the administration started, I said it was going to be difficult and we are doing it: we avoided hyperinflation, it [inflation] started to go down and soon we are going to get ahead. With faith we are going to get out: long live freedom, dammit!,” Milei uttered his usual war cry.

Milei had traveled to Mar del Plata on a regular commercial flight and checked in at the same hotel where Flórez was staying. On Sunday he returned to Buenos Aires for a series of diplomatic engagements ahead of his trip abroad.

On Monday Milei is to leave from Ezeiza's Ministro Pistarini International Airport also on a regular flight to Tel Aviv together with his sister and Presidential Secretary Karina Milei, Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, and Rabbi Axel Wahnish, Argentina's next Ambassador to Israel.

The President's agenda includes a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to whom he is expected to convey Argentina's unwavering support in the war against Hamas. Milei will also travel to Jerusalem, where Milei wants Argentina's embassy relocated.

Days before his inauguration, Milei received a phone call from Netanyahu to formally invite him over and thank him for his plan regarding the diplomatic mission through which Argentina would join a small group of countries that have already shifted their embassies to Jerusalem despite Palestinian objections.

After 5 days in Israel, Milei is due in Rome for meetings with Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and Pope Francis after attending the Feb. 11 canonization mass in St. Peter's Basilica of María Antonia Paz de Figueroa, also known as Mama Antula, who would thus become Argentina's first woman to reach sainthood. The following day, Milei is to hold a private encounter with fellow Buenos Aires-born Francis.