Falklands reminds increase in the rate of Embarkation Tax for air passengers

5th Monday, February 2024 - 10:41 UTC

The Mount Pleasant Complex facilities with the international airport of the Falklands

The Falkland Islands government reminds that as agreed in the Budget for 2023/24, the rate of embarkation tax payable by passengers departing the Falkland Islands by air, in accordance with the Embarkation Tax Regulations Ordinance 1999, was increased from £27 to £30 per passenger, with effect from Monday 1 January 2024.

Payment of embarkation tax by passengers travelling northwards on the Airbridge, is included within the ticket price. In respect of passengers travelling by LATAM, payment must either be made in advance at the Customs and Immigration office or at their departure check-in at the Airport.

Persons exempted from payment of the embarkation tax includes:

• Any child under the age of two years at the time of departure

• Persons departing as a medical patient or patient’s carer under arrangements made or approved by or made by the Chief Medical Officer

If any passenger has embarkation tax receipts at the former tax value of £27 they should visit the Customs and Immigration Office located at 3 H Jones Road. Passengers will either receive a refund or if they are intending to travel in coming months, a new tax receipt will be issued for the current tax value of £30 on payment of the additional £3.