Falklands, visiting delegation of Welsh parliamentarians begins contacts

5th Monday, February 2024 - 10:30 UTC Full article

Members of the Welsh Parliament delegation with Richard Hyslop during their stop in Chile en route to the Falklands

Members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly received on Saturday the visit of esteemed representatives from the Senedd Cymru – the Welsh Parliament, fostering greater exchange between the Falkland Islands and Wales.

The Welsh lawmakers arrived in the regular Saturday air link with Chile and from the 3rd to the 10th of February, the visit aims to deepen ties and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Welsh Parliamentarians attending as guests of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly include James Evans MS, Welsh Conservative Senedd Member for Brecon & Radnorshire and Shadow Minister for Mental Health & Wellbeing; Laura Anne Jones MS, Conservative Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Education; Alun Davies MS, Welsh Labour Senedd Member for Blaenau Gwent; and Jack Sargeant MS, Welsh Labour Senedd Member for Alyn & Deeside.

Accompanying the delegation is Richard Hyslop, the Falkland Islands Government Representative in London.

The comprehensive agenda features information-sharing sessions with the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, meetings with FIG departments, briefings with British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI), and engagements with the private sector, including fishing companies, and NGOs such as the South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute. While in the Islands the Parliamentarians will also meet members of the public in a community reception, and members of the Welsh community who have made the Falklands their home.

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly eagerly anticipates the exchange of ideas and experiences, building on the enduring spirit of friendship and cooperation between the Falklands and Wales – between whom mutual understanding can contribute to progress on shared opportunities and challenges.