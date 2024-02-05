King Charles III undergoing treatment for cancer

The King's condition was detected while he was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate but is not related to that ailment

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement Monday that King Charles III is undergoing treatment for cancer unrelated to the enlarged prostate for which the 75-year-old monarch underwent surgery on Jan. 29.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the document read. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” it went on while adding that Charles III “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The communiqué also specified that the new cancer was not related to the King's previous condition. It did mention “a separate issue of concern” but failed to pinpoint any other details other than “diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” leading to the conclusion that the organ affected is not the prostate.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the Palace also noted. The monarch chose to share his diagnosis “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” it was also explained.

Charles was admitted for prostate treatment at the same private London clinic where Princess Kate of Wales (his daughter-in-law) underwent unspecified abdominal surgery late last month. Kate's husband Prince William of Wales is next in line to the throne.

According to London media, Charles' other son Prince Harry, now living in the US after becoming a non-working member of the Royal Family, has reportedly spoken with his father and plans to visit him in London shortly.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished “His Majesty a full and speedy recovery,” and said he was confident that the monarch would “be back to full strength in no time.”