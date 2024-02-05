Sea food consumption down some 34% in a decade in Spain, according to retailers lobby

Fishmongers stalls with fresh produce are common in much of Spain

Consumption of fish food in Spain has fallen to the tune of 34% per household in the last ten years according to the National Association of Provincial Fish and frozen sea produce Retail Companies and points out that government policies to promote fish food are not attracting consumers.

Indicators show that a 34,34% household consumption loss of fresh fish in a decade, this represents 4,19 kilos per person per year, and a drop 12,2 kilos to 8,01 kilos in the ten years to October 2023. Similarly with frozen fish and mollusks, dropping from 3,1 kilos per person per year to 1,98 kilos in ten years, 36,33%

The retailer companies report also shows that Spanish homes consumption kept falling again since October, 3,3%, both referred to fish, 3,6%, and mollusks and crustaceans 8,9%, but with a 4,9% increase in tinned fish foods.

The Spanish fisheries sector has been demanding, for a long time, that government help with measures to promote the consumption of sea food, considered most necessary for a healthy diet, and a guarantee of quality, which has Spain and other EU countries recommending sea food both as a daily dish and with a strong presence in the tourism gastronomy industry

The powerful fishing industry lobby FEDEPESCA has requested the Spanish government to eliminate VAT directly from sea food and sea produce, which according to estimates could increase demand by some 100 million kilos annually.