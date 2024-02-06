Falklands and peat lands: first two of four Carbon flux towers installed

The Falkland Islands Government, working closely with Falklands Conservation, South Atlantic Environmental Research Institution (SAERI), British Antarctic Survey (BAS), UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) and the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), are delighted to see the installation of the first two of four Carbon flux towers.

The four towers will be installed at: Rincon Grande, Horseshoe Bay, Bleaker Island and Weddell Island throughout February. It will enable the Falkland Islands to understand how much of the large peat land area in the Islands is still removing carbon from the atmosphere, which areas are now emitting carbon dioxide, and what might be needed to turn these areas back into carbon sinks.

The purchase of the towers came from funding by Defra for two and the Falkland Islands Government for the remaining two. The findings from the towers will further develop the Islands understanding of the local environment and our carbon footprint, alongside providing data for further development on policies and projects.

Portfolio holder for Environment and Public Infrastructure, MLA Pete Biggs said: “I am proud to see the installation of the first two Carbon flux towers in the Falkland Islands. These represent a significant step towards fulfilling our environmental commitments outlined in the 2022-2026 Islands Plan. Through collaborative international efforts between Falkland Islands Government, Falklands scientific NGOs, and UK Government and non-Government institutions, these towers represent a stride in our journey toward environmental sustainability. As Portfolio Holder for Environment and Public Infrastructure, I am confident that the invaluable data generated by these towers will not only enhance our understanding of the local environment and carbon footprint but will also inform policies and projects going forwards and contribute to our ongoing efforts at reaching net-zero carbon emissions.”