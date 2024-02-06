Lula and Tedros discuss dengue vaccine and other issues

Lula and Tedros (L) also talked about pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Monday discussed producing a vaccine against dengue during their meeting at the Planalto Palace, Agencia Brasil reported. Also participating at the gathering was Health Minister Nísia Trindade.

A working group on the issue of eliminating contagious diseases under Brazil's presidency of the G20 was also reviewed, according to government sources that also said that Adhanom suggested that the South American country could be a supplier of the dengue immunizer, through the Butantan Institute and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Currently, the only vaccine available in the Unified Health System (SUS), incorporated last year, is Qdenga, produced by the Japanese laboratory Takeda.

Brasilia also said that the WHO pledged to help Brazil eliminate diseases such as tuberculosis, leprosy, and Chagas, as well as diseases transmitted from mother to child, such as HIV, all of which would fall under the so-called socially determined diseases.

Adhanom and Trinidade are scheduled to launch a national program to combat these diseases on Wednesday.

The WHO Director-General and President Lula also discussed an intergovernmental negotiating body to draft and negotiate an international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, in which Brazil would serve as the representative of the Americas.

A Planalto Palace statement also mentioned that Adhanom thanked Lula for his support and asked that the G20 be allowed to discuss health financing. Lula stressed that he believes there needs to be a better tax policy that can increase funding for the sector.