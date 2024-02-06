Sebastián Piñera, former president of Chile, dies in helicopter crash at age 74

Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera tragically passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74 in a helicopter crash in Lago Ranco, Chile. According to Chilean media reports, including ADN Radio, the accident occurred approximately 920 kilometers south of Santiago.

The former president's office has confirmed his death: “It is with deep regret that we announce the death of the former president of the Republic of Chile, Sebastián Piñera Echenique [...] Information about his funeral will be provided in due course. We are grateful for the massive expressions of affection and concern that we have received during these bitter hours”.

Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font has decreed three days of national mourning and state funeral with honors for Piñera. “This fact moves us as a country in particularly difficult circumstances: the tragedy of the fires that just these days has hit many of our compatriots. It is with deep sorrow that I wish to express my condolences to his family, to all those close to him and to those who were part of his two governments,” said the President from La Moneda. “I extend a warm fraternal embrace to his wife Cecilia Morel, to his children Magdalena, Cecilia, Sebastián and Cristóbal. And also to all Chilean men and women who today receive this news with sorrow and pain,” he said.

Former President Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010; 2014-2018) has mourned the death as well: “In these difficult moments, my condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, to Renovación Nacional and to all Chileans who suffer today with his loss. I always valued former President Piñera's commitment to our country and to democracy, as well as his tireless work and service to the nation. May he rest in peace”.

Piñera, who served as president in two terms from 2010 to 2014 and 2018 to 2022, was a significant figure in Chilean politics. He was not only the first right-wing president in democracy but also a founding member of Renovación Nacional, a prominent party in Chilean politics.

Reports indicate that Piñera was piloting the helicopter at the time of the crash. The news agency EFE confirmed that the former president lost his life in the accident, which also left three other individuals injured.

This Tuesday was a rainy day in the area, with complex weather conditions, it was reported by local media. Piñera had left the house of his friend José Cox and was piloting a Robinson R 66 model helicopter.

Regional reactions

Former President Mauricio Macri, Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro, and the Argentine Congress, which held a minute of silence, have expressed their condolences for the loss of Piñera.

Former Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez (2018-2023) on Tuesday also lamented the 'sad news' of the death of former Chilean President.

“In the hardest moments, Piñera was always supporting Paraguay and the entire region,” Abdo Benítez published, along with a photograph of the two, on his account on the social network X.

The former president revealed that on Monday they took part in a video call “together with a group of former presidents”.

On the other hand, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou also expressed his opinion via X minutes ago. “I met President Piñera several years ago. He always had a positive attitude towards Uruguay and personally. As an example, it is enough to mention his support with the logistics offered for the arrival of the vaccines during the pandemic. To the Chileans and his family my condolences. QEPD,” he wrote in his X account.

